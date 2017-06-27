Nevis Montpelier Plantation & Beach Receives 2017 Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence for the Seventh Consecutive year.

NEVIS, West Indies – Montpelier Plantation & Beach, a Relais & Châteaux member and much-loved 50-year-old boutique hideaway in the heart of the Caribbean is honored to once again be recognized with a TripAdvisor 2017 Certificate of Excellence.

This designation is based on consistently great reviews earned on TripAdvisor, the world’s largest travel site founded in 2000. TripAdvisor’s Certificate of Excellence hospitality recipients are determined according to a variety of user-generated content, including review ratings, overall rating and quantity and recency of reviews.

“For the seventh consecutive year and during our 50th anniversary celebration, we are delighted to receive the distinguished Certificate of Excellence award from TripAdvisor,” said Montpelier proprietor Muffin Hoffman. She continued, “We are grateful to our destination guests from all over the world for their excellent reviews of our resort. In addition, we are most proud of our outstanding dedicated team who make the Montpelier experience so wonderful for visitors.”

Steeped in history, Montpelier Plantation & Beach is built around one of the island’s original 18th century sugar plantations, 750 feet above the Caribbean Sea overlooking Nevis Peak. In the midst of its 50th anniversary, Montpelier Plantation & Beach is celebrating with a special Golden Memories Package, which includes five nights, a six-course tasting dinner in the 300-year-old Mill Privée, private rainforest hike with an island expert, outdoor massage for two, a picnic lunch at the resort’s private beach and daily breakfast. Most recently, Montpelier was named a “Top Resort in The Caribbean” by Condé Nast Traveler in its 29th annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

About Montpelier Plantation & Beach

Situated on 60 acres amidst lush tropical hills overlooking the Caribbean, Montpelier Plantation & Beach is a unique West Indies retreat on the former British Colony of Nevis. Characterized by an intimate, residential feel, the Relais & Châteaux boutique hotel features 19 rooms and suites – each with ocean views and private terraces – offering the ideal place to unwind and disconnect from everyday life. Originally constructed as a sugar mill in the 18th century, the property still evokes the island’s rich colonial heritage, but has been transformed into a world-class getaway – complete with innovative Relais & Chateaux dining in three restaurants, a 60-foot mosaic pool and chic minimalist décor accented by local art. Rates start at $225 per room, per night, double occupancy. For reservations, visit www.MontpelierNevis.com .

