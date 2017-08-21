Nevis records 7th murder for 2017-Benjamin Joseph succumbs to gunshot wounds

By:St. Clair ‘Sazam’ Hull

Nevispages.com

(CHARLESTOWN NEVIS)-Reports reaching this media house indicated, that local businessman, Mr. Benjamin Joseph who was shot on the evening of Saturday, August 19, 2017 has died.

He was admitted to the Alexandra Hospital after being shot by an assailant. The incident is said to have occurred in close proximity of Joseph’s home at Pinney’s Estate sometime around 8:00 p.m.

The demise of Joseph brings the number of murders to 18 this far in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis for 2017.

St. Kitts has had eleven (11) murders and seven (7) have occurred in Nevis.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Nevispages extends condolences to the family of Mr. Benjamin Joseph.