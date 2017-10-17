Nevis Roteract Club Reaches out to residents of the Flamboyant Nursing Home

By:Curtis Morton

Charlestown-Nevis- The Roteract Club of Nevis, joined by some of their counterparts from St. Kitts, visited the Flamboyant Nursing Home, on Saturday 14th October, 2017.

The stated purpose according to Vice president Chris Liburd, was to express love and appreciation to the seniors, recognizing that they would have made a valuable contribution to the development of the nation.

Also travelling with the group on the day, was the District Roteract President, out of Trinidad, Mr. Kezra Lashley.

He stated that it was his first visit to St.Kitts and Nevis and noted that it was a real joy for him to share in the experience with his fellow Roteracts.

He then presented a huge package of toiletries to the institution.

These were gratefully accepted by Nurse in charge, Nurse Kella Didier, who expressed heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the seniors and the entire institution, for the well needed gifts.

The Roteracts then lingered for quite a while afterwards, assisting with the grooming of the residents and feeding them as they ate their lunches.