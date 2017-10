THE GENERAL PUBLIC IS ADVISED THAT THE LOW GROUND SANITARY LANDFILL WILL BE CLOSED IN RECOGNITION OF THE INDEPENDENCE CELEBRATION ON SATURDAY OCTOBER 7TH 2017.

OPERATIONS WILL RESUME ON MONDAY 9TH 2017 AT 6:00AM.

WE APOLOGIZE FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE THAT THIS CLOSURE MAY CAUSE.

PLEASE BE GUIDED ACCORDINGLY.

THANK YOU.