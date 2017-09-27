Nevis to Host Frist Ever Seniors’ Pageant

Charlestown-Nevis- The first ever Miss Nevis Seniors’ Pageant will be held towards the end of October, which as per usual this year, is celebrated as older persons’ month.

Deputy Director at the Community Services Department, Miss Joyce Moven, recently revealed that five seniors, one from each parish on the island, will vie for the coveted, historic title and will have an opportunity to woo the expected huge audience with their beauty, poise, charm and varying talents.

The five contestants are:

Deloris Richardson-St. Paul’s

Catherine Tyson-St. Thomas’

Sarah Browne-St. James’

Yvonne Rogers-St. George’s

Maria Hobson-St. John’s

The grand event will be held on Saturday 28th October, commencing at 5.30 pm at the Nevis Cultural Complex

The cost involved is: 25.00 for adults and 15.00 for children.

Miss Moven noted that the much anticipated seniors’ sports meet, which has been held for two years now, will not be included in the calendar of events for this year, due to certain circumstances, but is confident that the new activity will equally thrill the viewing public.

She is promising that the ‘must see’ show will be one to be remembered for a long time.