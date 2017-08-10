Nevis Under 19’s Getting Set For Liba Tournament

By:Curtis Morton

The Nevis under 19 Basketball team is currently ongoing intense training sessions, in preparation for the upcoming Leeward Islands under 19 Basketball tournament.

Nevis’ Basketball chief, Wanda Parry, revealed on Wednesday that a team has already been selected and is currently undergoing training sessions.

The upcoming tournament is set for Antigua from the 22nd to 28th August and will feature six teams in two zones.

Zone A

Antigua & Barbuda; Anguilla and St.Maarten

ZONE B

St.Kitts; Montserrat and Nevis

The Nevis select under 19 team will engage an Eagles youngsters team, on Thursday night, at the Church ground hard court, in a practice game.

According to Miss Parry, the team will play at least one practice match per week.

Meanwhile, the president indicated that there has been a delay in the expected start of the senior Basketball league but stated that it was due to some difficulties beyond her control.

She however promised that it will start very soon.