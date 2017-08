The Nevis under 19 Basketball team, continues its intense preparations for the upcoming Leeward Islands under 19 tournament.

On the evening of Thursday 10th August, they engaged the Eagles Youths at the Church ground hard court.

The game was for the most part, highly competitive but in the dying moments, some basic errors helped the Eagles team to pull away decisively to win the game.

Final score: Eagles 58 Under 19’s 42