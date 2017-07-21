Nevisian Contingent Return From Under 17 Tournament

By:Curtis Morton

The Nevisian contingent of the under 17 Leeward Islands team, which participated in the recently concluded Cricket West Indies under 17 tournament, returned to Nevis on Wednesday 19th July.

The trio landed at the RLB International airport in St.Kitts and arrived at the Oualie Beach Hotel, via sea taxi.

The three individuals spoke to the media, of their personal and collective experiences during the tournament.

Bodgenarine Sharma indicated that he played in four of the five matches and only got a bowl once and did not pick up any wickets and also did not get any runs when he batted.

He is however committed to continue to work on his game and continue to improve and develop, with the intention of representing the Leewards under 19 team next year.

Trishawn Francis for his part, lamented the fact that he got some fairly good starts but failed to carry on. He got into the 30’s and 20’s two or three times, but got out while already dominating the bowling.

He will now journey to St.Kitts, where he will join his other Nevisian and Leeward Islands counterparts in the under 19 team, that will participate in the WICB under 19 competition, which bowls off there on Monday 24th July.

He plans to bat even more responsibly for his team and make his starts count for big scores.

The other player, was the youngest in the entire tournament, Carlon Tuckett.

He played in all five matches and even opened the innings versus Barbados and scored his top score of 26.

He also bowled a few mean spells of left arm leg spin and got one wicket in the process.

He stated that it was a learning experience and felt that the tournament would have helped his development in a big way.

He now leaves Nevis today Friday 21st July, to join his Leeward Islands counterparts en route to Barbados, where they will compete in the upcoming WICB under 15 regional tournament.

He plans to do his utmost to secure as many runs and wickets as possible to ensure that his team wins the competition.

All three young cricketers, also gave thanks to God for the talents that they have been given and for journeying mercies to and from the tournament.

Trinidad and Tobago won the regional under 17 tournament and the Leewards placed 4th.