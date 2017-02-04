The Leewards Hurricanes appeared to be cruising to victory versus the Trinidad and Tobago Red force, on Thursday, as the WICB super 50 series, continued at the CCG (Coolidge Cricket Grounds).

With Captain Kieran Powell seemingly on his way to a third successive ton, in partnership with Montcin Hodge who was batting on a well-played half century. At 115 for no loss and just needing 227 for victory, it seemed as if the fat lady was already heading into through the main gate.

However, the wonderful sport of Cricket continues to mystify the most astute students of the game.

Kieran Powell waltzed past a Khary Pierre delivery to be easily stumped by Denesh Ramdin.

He was followed in short order by Jamaicans Bonner and Samuels who both played atrocious shots to hole out at long off, off the same bowler.

Thereafter the middle order struggled and even though the tail wagged momentarily, giving the partisan crowd some hope for a miraculous victory, Ryatt Emrit finished it off by bowling Jason Campbell neck and crop and the T&T boys celebrated as only they can.

Earlier, Nevisian left arm leg spinner Jason Campbell routed the T&T team in only his first game of the tournament, when he bagged 5 wickets for 37 runs to bowl out the visitors for a below par total of 226.

Denesh Ramdin said in a post-match interview that he thought his team had fallen short by 25 runs. On the contrary, it proved to be 11 runs too many for the Hurricanes.

Summarized scores: Trinidad and Tobago Red Force: 226 for 9: Alexis 50; Khan 45; Mohammed 32 and Ottley 32

Jason Campbell 5 for 37

Leewards Hurricanes 215 all out in 48.4 overs: Hodge 82; Powell 52

Pierre 4 for 40; Emrit 3 and Gabriel 2

T&T Red Force won by 11 runs

Khary Pierre –man of the match

