The Nevis Electricity Co. Ltd (Nevlec) invites applications from suitably qualified candidates to fill the position of Linesman I

Principal Duties and Responsibilities

Cleaning of substations

Planting poles

Climbing poles

Install & maintain streetlights

System maintenance

Line inspection & system checks

Qualification

Applicants must have attained a minimum of Three (3) CXC “O” Level Subjects passes, including English and Mathematics.

Additional Knowledge, Skills and Competencies

Oral and written report

Knowledge of construction and use of materials, tools and equipment

Knowledge of first aid & CPR

Knowledge of safety and accident regulations

Knowledge of pole top rescue procedures

Fault finding skills

Valid driver’s license

Deadline

Application with Résumé, certified copies of certificates and two letters of reference should be sent, on or before January 27, 2017 to:

The General Manager

Nevis Electricity Company Limited (Nevlec)

Charlestown Nevis