The Nevis Electricity Co. Ltd (Nevlec) invites applications from suitably qualified candidates to fill the position of Linesman I
Principal Duties and Responsibilities
- Cleaning of substations
- Planting poles
- Climbing poles
- Install & maintain streetlights
- System maintenance
- Line inspection & system checks
Qualification
Applicants must have attained a minimum of Three (3) CXC “O” Level Subjects passes, including English and Mathematics.
Additional Knowledge, Skills and Competencies
- Oral and written report
- Knowledge of construction and use of materials, tools and equipment
- Knowledge of first aid & CPR
- Knowledge of safety and accident regulations
- Knowledge of pole top rescue procedures
- Fault finding skills
- Valid driver’s license
Deadline
Application with Résumé, certified copies of certificates and two letters of reference should be sent, on or before January 27, 2017 to:
The General Manager
Nevis Electricity Company Limited (Nevlec)
Charlestown Nevis