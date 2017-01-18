The Nevis Electricity Co. Ltd (Nevlec) invites applications from suitably qualified candidates to fill the position of Linesman I

Principal Duties and Responsibilities

  • Cleaning of substations
  • Planting poles
  • Climbing poles
  • Install & maintain streetlights
  • System maintenance
  • Line inspection & system checks

Qualification

Applicants must have attained a minimum of Three (3) CXC “O” Level Subjects passes, including English and Mathematics.

 

Additional Knowledge, Skills and Competencies

  • Oral and written report
  • Knowledge of construction and use of materials, tools and equipment
  • Knowledge of first aid & CPR
  • Knowledge of safety and accident regulations
  • Knowledge of pole top rescue procedures
  • Fault finding skills
  • Valid driver’s license

Deadline

Application with Résumé, certified copies of certificates and two letters of reference should be sent, on or before January 27, 2017 to:

 

The General Manager

Nevis Electricity Company Limited (Nevlec)

Charlestown    Nevis

 