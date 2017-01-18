Public Notice

A call for stakeholder’s views on the Integrated Resource Plan Process from the Saint Kits Electricity Company Ltd. (SKELEC) and Nevis Electricity Company Ltd. (NEVLEC).

On 25th and 26th January 2017, representatives from NEVLEC, SKELEC, and other invited guests will present current progress on the Federation’s Integrated Resource Plan, which outlines the Federation’s options and plans to meet expected future electricity generation demand.

A formal public inquiry process to seek the views of interested stakeholders on the format, content, and reasonableness of the Integrated Resource Plan is being initiated. Public hearing meetings will be held at the times and location below. All who wish to attend the meeting and provide comments are welcome to do so.

St. Kitts Island Nevis Island FND Credit Union Red Cross Society Wellington Road, Basseterre Chapel St., Charlestown January 26 January 25 6:00 – 8:00 pm 6:00 – 8:00 pm

Those who wish to submit written comments on the proposed Integrated Resource Plan are invited to do so by 06 February 2017. Comments should be sent by post or email under the subject “INTEGRATED RESOURCE PLAN” as follows:

St. Kitts Electricity Co. Ltd. Nevis Electricity Co. Ltd. PO Box 245 Central Street PO Box 852 Main Street Basseterre, St. Kitts Charlestown, Nevis info@stkittselectricitycoltd.com jervan.swanston@nevlec.com with cc: to jonathan.kelly@nevlec.com