Thursday 26th January 2017

9:30 am – 2:00 pm

To facilitate the relocation of lines Maddens

Areas to be affected

Mattie Bottom to Camps via Butlers, Bricklyn White Hall and areas in close proximity

Thursday 26th January 2017

9:30 am – 10:30 am

To facilitate management of vegetation Meades Pasture

Areas to be affected

Meades Pasture to Camps via Old Manor, Rawlins, Taylors Pasture, Market Shop, Hanleys Road, Zion and areas in close proximity

NEVLEC apologises for the inconveniences that may be caused by these outages and remind customers that in each case service may be delayed to later than the time specified. For additional information please call our customer service office at the following numbers:

Customer Service 469-7243/7245

662-5799

Emergency Service 469-9100

662-5811

Please remember that your $10 Solid Waste Disposal Levy is compulsory.

Pay your bills on line at www.nevlec.com using your debt or credit card (visa & mastercard only)

To all our valued customers, please take every precaution to safeguard electrical equipment, at all times of interruption and restoration to the electrical supply.

Nevlec Management.

