Monday February 06th 2017

9:00 am – 1:00 pm

To facilitate upgrade of lines at Upper Bath Village

Areas to be affected

The area close to Albertha Payne Community Center(next to the Tamarind tree) to Lower Farms area(James Ghandi Phillip area) and areas in close proximity.

NEVLEC apologises for the inconveniences that may be caused by these outages and remind customers that in each case service may be delayed to later than the time specified. For additional information please call our customer service office at the following numbers:

Customer Service 469-7243/7245

662-5799

Emergency Service 469-9100

662-5811

Please remember that your $10 Solid Waste Disposal Levy is compulsory.

Pay your bills on line at www.nevlec.com using your debt or credit card (visa & mastercard only)

To all our valued customers, please take every precaution to safeguard electrical equipment, at all times of interruption and restoration to the electrical supply.

Nevlec Management.