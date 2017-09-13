New generator brings more reliable power but possibility of interruptions still exists, NEVLEC’s Acting GM says

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 13, 2017) — Acting General Manager of the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) Mr. Jervan Swanston, says while the commissioning of a new 3.85 Wӓrtsilӓ generator at the Prospect Power Station, signals a more reliable source of power, interruptions in the supply are possible.Mr. Swanston, said in his welcoming remarks at a ceremony to commission the largest generator ever installed at the power station, on September 12, 2017, at the power station’s parking lot, that the aging power generators there are in need of major maintenance work and inspections.He said as a utility, NEVLEC is always engaged in a mission of continuous improvement and the management has been working overtime in fulfilling it through service delivery, employee’s engagement and satisfying the growing needs of customers.Prior to the installation of the new Wӓrtsilӓ generator, Mr. Swanston explained that because of aging infrastructure in the generating sets, the challenges were many with few solutions.The Acting General Manager noted that the effective capacity at the power plant was 80 percent, which was due to significant deterioration. As a result, the company was left with insufficient reserve generation capacity to perform any planned or unplanned maintenance.He said the Four Seasons Resort had come to the assistance of NEVLEC in several instances by going offline. It meant increased financial loss in revenue in excess of EC$740, 000 for 2015 and 2016.In the meantime, NEVLEC’s Board of Directors has indicated its interest in devising a way to purchase another engine to replace the aging ones at the power plant.
Trending
- NRP calls on Federal Government to aid Nationals in devastated neighboring Islands.
- TDC Shipping Department – Change in Schedule Notice
- C43 – Miss Culture Swimwear
- Human Resource: CAREER OPPORTUNITY.
- Ministry of Social Development: Press Release.
- Sherry’s “RISE” an Afrocentric Fashion Production.
- Libra’s All White Full Moon Birthday Bashment 2016.
- I.R.D: Wheel Tax Notice.
- TRUST & FIDUCIARY SERVICES ADMINISTRATOR: Job Vacancy.
- I.R.D : Registration Renewal…
- T.D.C: Child Month
- The St.Kitts Music Festival Line Up….
- I.R.D: Property Tax..
- Development Bank marks 35th anniversary with renewed commitment
- Sherry’s Beauty World: Special…
- Brown Hill Communications…..Job Vacancy
- Sherry’s Beauty World: Special Runs for the month of April ( MASSAGES ).
- Digicel Play…D.B.H
- THE UWI OPEN CAMPUS, ST.KITTS & NEVIS.
- I.R.D: Consumer Information Notice.
- The Nevis Historical and Conservation Society: Job Vacancy.
- Morning Star Holdings Limited: Job Vacancy.
- IRD: Notice
- New generator brings more reliable power but possibility of interruptions still exists, NEVLEC’s Acting GM says
- St. Kitts & Nevis Deepens Networks across Canadian Provinces
- Barbudans Told Not To Return Home Without The Relevant Permission
- Babar’s 86 edges out World XI in Lahore
- Agar, batting power help Australians make winning start
- Windies Women’s Training Squad Announced
- Nevis Premier reports on overall results for 2017 overseas exams
- SVG Relief vessel delivering critical emergency supplies to the British Virgin Islands
- Mexico Calls for the Strengthening Of Ties with St. Kitts-Nevis in Congratulatory Messages