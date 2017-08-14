CASTRIES – The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) is implementing an e-litigation web portal within all courts in the sub-region for the electronic management of cases filed within the jurisdiction of the ECSC.http://www.nationnews.com/nationnews/news/99612/initiative-improve-operational-efficiency-courts-oecs
