New Zealand Pledges Aid to Caribbean Countries Impacted By Hurricanes Irma and Maria

Media Release New Zealand High Commission Barbados 22 Sep 17

Saturday, September 23, 2017 — The Government of New Zealand has announced that it is contributing NZ$250,000 to the immediate relief efforts for Caribbean countries affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria. The funding will be disbursed through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to support governments in early recovery activities such as debris management and rehabilitation of basic services such as water and electricity.

“New Zealand and the Caribbean have longstanding links which have been deepened by the opening of our mission in the region in 2014. I have spent time in both Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica, getting to know the countries and the people, and it is heartbreaking to see the damage done by Hurricanes Irma and Maria”, said New Zealand High Commissioner Her Excellency Mrs Jan Henderson.

“I am pleased that New Zealand is able to assist the Caribbean in what will be the difficult task of rebuilding lives and societies. I am however absolutely convinced that Barbuda and Dominica will build back betterwith the resilience and sense of community that embodies the Caribbean”.

New Zealand remains committed to continuing long term support in the agriculture sector in Antigua and Barbuda, and to the geothermal development project in Dominica when recovery efforts move to economic revitalisation.

The New Zealand High Commission serves Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago.