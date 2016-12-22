Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 21, 2016 (SKNIS): Several outstanding persons working at the Department of National Housing Corporation (NHC) were awarded on December 21, 2016 for their hard work and dedication to the department, during the Board of Directors first annual Staff Appreciation Awards Ceremony.

Chairman of the Board, Valentine Lyndsay, thanked the past and present Board of Directors and staff who have kept the corporation going to meet the needs of the infirmed and the indigent within communities in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The chairman said that Honourable Eugene Hamilton issued instruments of appointments in April 2015 and shared his vision as the minister with responsibilities for Human Settlement to the Board of Directors.

“Since then we have embarked on implementing policies and procedures to ensure better financial recording and reporting, strengthen the human capacity, improve our corporate responsibility to our customers, minimize our risks exposure with the corporation’s information, reduce our delinquency rates and to make the corporation a viable and sustainable entity,” explained Mr. Lyndsay.

He said that all can be achieved with staff members who are motivated and willing to accept new approaches with good work ethics.

The chairman said that the event honoured workers “who have given 20 years of their youth on putting smiles on citizen’s faces, workers who have planted a sense of pride in the hearts of first time home owners.”

“You have seen the highs and the lows that have transformed the corporation,” said the chairman. “Today, however, is the end of a chapter in the book of NHC but as we turn the page what lies ahead is much brighter.”

Mr. Lyndsay said that the possibilities are endless as NHC rebrands and recharts the course to bring new housing solutions that meet the needs of citizens.

“Let us embrace the great future ahead with all optimism,” he said.

Minister Hamilton said that the ministry considers NHC to be in the business of allocating homes and nurturing communities where love, respect and a sense of belonging can flourish and grow in green and safe environments.

“So your hard work, board and staff, management, you were able in 2016 to deliver 83 homes/units satisfying several families.”

Awards given out included Staff Appreciation Certificates, Employees of the Year, 20 Years of Service, Manager’s and Chairman’s awards.

Several awardees included Tyrone Jefferson, Jacqueline Bassue, Tamisha Fyfield, Kershell Harris, Shirley Burnham and Myrtle Nelson.