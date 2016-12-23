Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 22, 2016 (SKNIS): The National Housing Corporation (NHC) launched its new website, www.nhc.kn, yesterday, December 21, as part of the department’s rebranding process.

During an awards ceremony to honour the staff for its outstanding contributions to the department, Jonelle Rawlins, Manager of the Customer Service Department, said that the website is one that will benefit all visitors.

“Our goal with this new website is to provide our visitors, clients and potential clients an easier way to learn about NHC and its related fields and to also allow persons the flexibility to fill out forms online to maximize efficiency,” said Ms. Rawlins.

She explained that the website is interactive and gives better access to the department and staff. Ms. Rawlins added that current and prospective clients will find useful information about the department’s services and upcoming developments.

The manager said that the site is user friendly, has a sleek layout, quick links on the pages and a website wide search for functionality. She added that it showcases a responsive design to remain functional on a desktop, tablet and mobile device.

Additionally, the “attractive” home page of www.nhc.kn displays a slide show featuring the latest developments of the department, statistics such as homes and lots distributed and quick and easy access to its main departments.

Ms. Rawlins said that visitors to the site can complete and submit forms namely house applications for the Help Programme, apartment rental and building assistance. They will also be able to lodge complaints online instead of filling out the forms at the department.

Visitors can also contact the department directly from its page. They will be able to view house designs along with actual photos of those designs. They can view the site maps, photos and videos of recent developments.

The manager said that phase two of the project will introduce online payments.

“Persons can go online and pay their bill, view their statements and other things,” said Ms. Rawlins. “This will launch in the latter part of 2017.”

Ms. Rawlins said that it is hoped that persons find the new website fresh and modern.

“We worked hard to make sure it contains valuable information to assist [persons] with their NHC needs,” said the

Ms. Rawlins said that persons who have questions are asked to email customerservice@nhc.kn oradmin@nhc.kn or go online and offer comments and feedback.