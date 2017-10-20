NHLDC’s designs and finishings impeccable, NHC Board Chairman Lindsay says

CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 19, 2017) — Mr. Valentine Lindsay, Chairman of the National Housing Corporation (NHC) Board in St. Kitts, commended Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Minister of Housing and Lands in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) and the Nevis Housing and Land Development Corporation (NHLDC), for what he described as impeccable work being done at the Cedar View Development Project at Maddens.

The NHC Board Chairman who headed a team to Nevis on October 18, 2017, gave the compliment at the end of a tour of the 14 acre multimillion dollar development funded by the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board, the NIA-owned quarry at New River and the NHLDC office at Bath Plain. The tour was led by Mr. Jeffers and Manager of the NHLDC Mr. Dexter Boncamper.

“In looking at the houses the designs, the finishes are impeccable… we mainly have two designs in St. Kitts but I realise that your department here have a number of designs… and from what we have seen and understand, we want to support the government here because we see that you guys are ready for business. You guys are delivering for the people,” he said.

Mr. Lindsay said they decided to visit to look at the best practices being used by the NHLDC. He said the NHC was in the process of rebranding and believed that the tour would be a learning moment for them.

He said on their return to St. Kitts, he was certain they would be implementing some of what they gleaned during the tour.

Meantime, NHC General Manager Mrs. Elreter Sampson-Browne said they were in the process of trying to improve their product to give citizens and residents the best house and expressed gratitude for the tour.

“We went into the office first and we were able to look at some of their internal processes and procedures and we feel, that we can go back and enhance what we have… Then when we went out in the field, we were able to look at various designs of which our draftsmen have really taken view of, as well as the finishings. So we got a lot from it today and I really want to say thank you.

“I want to…thank our colleagues on the Nevis end…it will be done on our end and we are waiting to receive them and show them what we have because at the end of the day, it’s a federation. So we are saying across the board we want to give a standardise housing to our citizens and residents,” she said.

Mrs. Sampson-Browne also thanked Hon. Eugene Hamilton, Minister of Human Settlement and NHC Board for affording them the opportunity to visit Nevis.

Mr. Jeffers thanked the team for coming to Nevis and noted that a team from the NHLDC would reciprocate the visit.

He used the opportunity to thank the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board for funding the project and those responsible for advancing the development project including the management and staff of the NHLDC, contractors and field workers.

The Minister said the NHLDC has been submitting monthly reports to the Social Security Board, who have registered satisfaction with the progress of the project.

He also indicated that the NIA would approach them for further funding to satisfy the increasing demand for affordable housing on Nevis.

Other members of the NHC team were Mr. Delroy ”Ranking” Liburd, Project Supervisor, Mr. David Allan, Purchasing Manager, Mr. Tyrone Jefferson, Supervisor in the Technical Department and Ms. Janell Rawlins , Client and Relations and Public Officer.

