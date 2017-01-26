NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 25, 2017) — The Organization of American States (OAS), through the Department of Human Development, Education and Employment (DHDEE) and the Syracuse University College of Law are offering scholarships to qualified candidates of the Americas to participate in its Master of Law in American Law Programme for Foreign Law Graduates.

Courses will be done onsite in Syracuse, New York, United States. All courses will be done in English for a duration of one year.

The admissions deadline is May 15, 2017 and the scholarship application deadline is May 31, 2017.

For more information regarding admission application and the scholarship application processes, please call the Premier’s Ministry at 1(869) 469-5521 ex. 6158.

The Organization of American States (OAS), through the Department of Human Development, Education and Employment (DHDEE) and the UNESCO – IHE Institute for Water Education, through the OAS Partnerships Programme for Education and Training (PAEC), are offering scholarships to qualified candidates of the Americas to participate in its Graduate Professional Diploma Programme (GPDP) in Sanitation and Sanitary Engineering.

Courses will be done online, in English, for the duration of 15 to18 months.

The admission deadline is June 01, 2017 and the scholarship application deadline is June 15, 2017.

For more information regarding admission application and the scholarship application processes, please call the Premier’s Ministry at 1(869) 469-5521 ex. 6158.

The Organization of American States (OAS), through the Department of Human Development, Education and Employment (DHDEE) and the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), through the OAS Partnerships

Programme for Education and Training (PAEC), are offering scholarships to qualified candidates of the Americas to participate in in the following Masters Degree Programmes:

– Human Resource Development

– Networking and System Administration

– Service Leadership and Innovation

– Environmental, Health and Safety Management

– Health Systems Administration

– Professional Studies

– Applied Statistics

– Imaging Science

– Manufacturing Leadership

– Human Computer Interaction

Courses will be done online, in English, for the duration of 1 to 2 years.

The admission deadline is June 01, 2017 and the scholarship application deadline is July 01, 2017.

For more information regarding admission application and the scholarship application processes, please call the Premier’s Ministry at 1(869) 469-5521 ex. 6158.