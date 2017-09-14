NIA heartened by news of progress on geothermal development project

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 13, 2017) — Deputy Premier of Nevis Hon Mark Brantley, welcomed news that the first phase of the geothermal development project at Hamilton Estate will commence on the island shortly.

Following an announcement by Mr. Mc Levon Mackie Tross, Local Representative for Nevis Renewable Energy International (NREI) on September 12, 2017, on the status of the geothermal project, Mr. Brantley, speaking from his Pinneys Estate office on September 13, 2017, said the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is heartened by the news.

“The public would know that the Nevis Island Administration has been steadfast in its pursuit of green energy and we continue to be committed to greening of the island, insofar as energy is concerned and we look forward to geothermal becoming a reality.

“There clearly have been some delays and some setbacks but we are heartened by the news that we had recently that the developers have now mobilised and we expect drill rigs to be here very shortly,” he said.

The Nevis Island Administration signed a Power Purchase agreement with NREI in 2015 for geothermal development on Nevis.