NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 04, 2017) — The following is a notice from Mr. Wakely Daniel, Permanent Secretary in the Premier’s Ministry in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), dated September 04, 2017, regarding office closure.

The Public is asked to note that all government offices will be closed on Tuesday September 05 and Wednesday September 06, 2017 until the passage of Hurricane Irma