NIA’s $8.5million Treasury Renovation Project commences; PS Dore calls for public’s support during construction

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 14, 2017) — Mr. Colin Dore, Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Finance on Nevis, is calling on the public for their support, cooperation and understanding, as construction of the Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) $8.5million Treasury Renovation Project commences in the heart of Charlestown.

The Permanent Secretary stated on November 10, 2017, that work commenced on the Sugar Industry Diversification Fund (SIDF)-funded project over the weekend. The project’s duration is expected to be 18-24 months. He pointed to traffic disruptions and some level of inconvenience during construction but noted that measures have been taken to ensure public safety.

“We are aware…there would be some disruption in traffic flow, as there is a need to erect various barricades for security on the job site. We are therefore asking for the support, cooperation and understanding of the general public, as we seek to carry out the work in a manner that provides very little opportunity for any injury…for those persons operating in and around the site….

“It is a little inconvenient at the moment but I want to assure the public that it is necessary, as we seek to ensure the safety of both the traveling public, persons visiting the market and also the business entities that are close by,” he said.

Mr. Dore, disclosed that the contract for construction of the building was awarded to LEFCO Equipment Rental & Construction Co. Ltd. Other sub-contracts have also been awarded for air conditioning, plumbing and electricals.

He gave some insight into the early construction process which he said, would entail heavy traffic flow to and from the construction site. Based on the advice of the contractor, the existing fill material affected by sea water would be removed and replaced. Work would then take its gradual pace through to 2018.

Mr. Dore, used the opportunity to address concerns from various sectors of the community regarding the modern building’s place in “Charming”/ “Historic” Charlestown.

He assured that all the necessary steps are being taken to address as many concerns as possible, to ensure that in the end, the structure will be in keeping with the architecture of Charlestown.

“For those who were concerned about the height, we want to assure you again that we have looked at it and in our discussion with Physical Planning [Department], who is the ultimate authority dealing with planning structures. The height of the building is within the height of the surrounding buildings, namely the Court House building and also the Cotton Ginnery Mall building.”

“We are not going to have a building which is obviously much higher than the others around Charlestown. It will be quite in keeping with the height and the architecture of all the other buildings in Charlestown,” he said.

Mr. Dore, added that the necessary modification and adjustments will be made throughout the construction process in an effort to keep the project within the look and feel of Charlestown.

