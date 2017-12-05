Nikita Miller recalled for ODIs, Rayad Emrit chosen for T20Is

JOHN’S, Antigua – The Selection Panel of Cricket West Indies announced the Windies squads for three-match One-Day International and three-match Twenty20 International series on the current tour of New Zealand.

ODI SQUAD

Jason Holder (Captain) Jason Mohammed (Vice Captain) Sunil Ambris Ronsford Beaton Shannon Gabriel Chris Gayle Kyle Hope Shai Hope Alzarri Joseph

10.Evin Lewis

11.Nikita Miller

12.Ashley Nurse

13.Rovman Powell

14.Marlon Samuels

15.Kesrick Williams

T20I SQUAD

Carlos Brathwaite (Captain) Samuel Badree Ronsford Beaton Rayad Emrit Andre Fletcher Chris Gayle Jason Mohammed Sunil Narine Kieron Pollard

10.Rovman Powell

11.Marlon Samuels

12.Jerome Taylor

13.Chadwick Walton

14.Kesrick Williams

* The CWI Selection Panel noted that left-handed opener Evin Lewis will miss the T20I Series, due to personal reasons.

The CWI Selection Panel has recalled Nikita Miller for the ODI Series. The experienced left-arm spinner last played for the Windies during the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup in New Zealand and Australia. He has made 46 appearances in this format.

For the T20I series, experienced all-rounder Rayad Emrit has been called up for the first time in this format. A medium-fast bowler and powerful lower-order batsman, he played two ODIs for Windies a decade ago in India.

Commenting on the ODI squad, Courtney Browne, the chairman of the CWI Selection Panel, said: “Miller has played ODI cricket previously. Along with his vast experience in our domestic competitions, we felt that he is the right fit to form a part of our ODI bowling unit at this time. With the World Cup qualifiers fast approaching, we felt that this is not the right time to introduce an inexperienced slow bowler.”

He said: “This series against New Zealand and our CWI Regional Super50 Cup next year are the only chances we will have for preparation prior to the World Cup qualifiers, which are scheduled to be played next March in Zimbabwe.

“So these matches will be used to help us identify the players that will play during the qualifiers, and this is why we have also taken the opportunity to introduce Ronsford Beaton. Though, he is more known for his pace and variations in T20I cricket, we believe he can add value within our ODI bowling unit.”

On the selection of the T20 squad, Browne said: “The selection of Emrit is to fill one of the all-rounder roles. He has always been on the fringes of selection and now gets his opportunity. He is a whole-hearted player, and has been a consistent performer in our domestic competitions and so the opportunity has now presented itself for him to join our T20I squad.

“Our T20I team has been playing well and continues to develop. Our strength and depth lies within the vast experience of our senior players, and good performances from some of our young players who draw their strength and learn from the senior players, so the battle against the Black Caps should make for an exciting series as they are ranked above us in this format.”