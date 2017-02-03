omBasseterre, St. Kitts, February 02, 2017 (SKNIS): Ian Queeley, Commissioner of Police of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF), said that the Force will not be afraid to investigate one of its own and it will never cover up any illegal activities, as it goes against the professional standards of the institution.

Responding to a question during the Prime Minister’s Monthly Press Conference on Wednesday, February 01, with regards to corrupt officers, the commissioner of police said that he is very firm in relation to issues of corruption and anything that hinges on integrity. He noted that the Police Force takes such cases very serious.

“We do have an office of professional standards that inquires in and investigate matters in relation to complaints against police officers. I have said openly, I have said it in public and I have said it to the police officers – whenever any issue of corruption comes before me the matter will be fully investigated and the chips will fall where they may, and so we are encouraging officers to walk the straight and narrow road,” said Commissioner Queeley. “But we are aware of integrity issues and those issues are currently being investigated and have been investigated. Persons have been charged with disciplinary matters and persons have been charged with criminal offences. As a matter of fact, we do have a couple of officers on suspension waiting for their day in court as it relates to criminal offences that they have been alleged to have committed.”

Still responding to questions, the commissioner touched briefly on an incident that occurred in Sandy Point in the latter part of 2016, which resulted in someone losing his life for claims that he provided the police with information.

“In relation to the specific case that you mentioned, I am not so certain that those are the circumstances surrounding the gentleman’s death but that matter is still being investigated,” he said. “I know that there is at least one instance where items of evidential value were being analyzed forensically overseas in terms of trying to get DNA results in relation to that particular matter. I am not certain if those samples are back as yet but they should be back very soon, if they are not back as yet, and we will continue to pursue the investigation in relation to that matter.”

The commissioner said that we are living in a society that is driven by rumors, and he made a plea for persons to desist from such practice as such behaviour damages investigations and causes hurt to the victims’ families.

“I use this opportunity also to appeal to the wider community to be responsible and just not say things for the sake of saying things, but in this world that we live when we press a button it is all over the place,” he said. “We need to really have a good grasp on the facts before we get out there and put it in the public domain.”