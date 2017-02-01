Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris is pleased to once more update citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis on matters of national interest.

The Honourable Prime Minister will hold his regular press conference on Wednesday, February 1st, 2017 from 2:00pm in the Parliamentary Lounge at Government Headquarters.

It will be broadcast live on national media and attended by the press corps who will ask questions for the benefit of the listening and viewing public.

