November Expands Spotlight on Youth Achievements

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 25, 2017 (SKNIS): The Department of Youth Empowerment in St. Kitts is finalizing plans for a series of activities to showcase the talents of the youth population and further its empowerment agenda as part of this year’s annual celebration of Youth Month in November.

The first activity takes place this Sunday (October 29) when the department’s staff and senior leadership, partners, volunteers, and youth are expected to worship at the Calvary Baptist Tabernacle in Sandy Point at 9:30 a.m.

The month-long commemoration will be marked by a national address on Monday (October 30) by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Youth, the Honourable Shawn K. Richards. Other events will include a youth march and rally, as well as an awards ceremony for the 25 Most Remarkable Teens in St. Kitts and Nevis. This ceremony will feature a special sitting of the National Assembly, where the contributions of awardees will be recognized by Parliamentarians.

An island-wide bike ride is also scheduled, along with a high school chef competition; high school choir fest, and youth service reception.

Youth Month 2017 will observe the theme “Empowering Youth to Soar for Much More,” which was originally penned for this year’s 34th Annual Youth Summer Camp. Pierre Liburd, Acting Director of the Department of Youth Empowerment, said the staff decided to use the same theme, as it appropriately captures the purpose of the month as well as the department’s mandate to develop the nation’s youth and channel their energies productively.

The full calendar of activities will be posted on the department’s Facebook page next month. Here is the link: www.facebook.com/skbyouthempowerment/.