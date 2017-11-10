NRP to visit North America to speak on achievements and reveal their plans with an election win

Charlestown, Nevis (Wednesday, November 8, 2017)— Candidates of the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) left the Federation this week to host a North American tour of New York, Boston and Miami this weekend (November 10-12).

Nationals and Friends of Nevis will receive the opportunity to hear the achievements of the NRP while in government and listen to the party’s plans and policies once the NRP are victorious at the upcoming Nevis elections.

“The NRP are working hard by doing house visits, speaking on the radio, writing on social media and talking to the people and discussing their suggestions on ways for Nevis to progress forward.”

I must also say that Toronto, Canada was also supposed to be part of the tour but because of unfortunate circumstances we will have to postpone that leg of the trip until a later time,” commented Mr. Hensley Daniel-Former Deputy Premier of Nevis.

The meeting kicks off in Miami, Florida on Friday 10 November at 7pm at the Living Word Open Bible Church, 8900 Sterling Road, Hollywood, Florida.

On Saturday, November 11 the team goes to New York where they will meet with guests at the Ebenezer Pilgrim Church, 708 East 216 Street, in the Bronx from 7pm.

The last stop will be Boston on November 12 at the Faith Christian Church at 301 Harvard Street, Dorchester from 7pm.

Join the team as they discuss the issues affecting Nevisians at home and abroad. Most importantly go and hear the NRP’s policies for Health, Education, Housing, Economic Growth, Tourism and Infrastructure.

.