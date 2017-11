THE GENERAL PUBLIC IS ASKED TO TAKE NOTE THAT THE NEVIS SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY IS EXTENDING ITS AMNESTY PERIOD TO MONDAY 20TH NOVEMBER 2017.

PERSONS ARE ALLOWED TO TAKE METALLIC ITEMS, WHITE GOODS, DERELICT VEHICLES AND GALVANIZE TO THE LOW GROUND LANDFILL FREE OF COST.

WOODEN ITEMS, GREEN WASTE AND MIXED LOADS WHICH INCLUDES METALLIC WASTE WILL BE CHARGED.

PLEASE BE GUIDED ACCORDINGLY

PASS THE WORD AROUND. EACH ONE TELL ONE.

THANK YOU.