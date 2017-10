PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE NEVIS SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY LOW GROUND SANITARY LANDFILL AND MAIN OFFICE WILL BE CLOSED FROM 2:30PM ON FRIDAY OCTOBER 13TH 2017.

WE WILL RESUME OPENING HOURS AT THE LANDFILL ON SATURDAY OCTOBER 14TH 2017 AT 6:00AM.

THE MAIN OFFICE IN RAMSBURY WILL RESUME ITS WORKING HOURS AT 8:00AM ON MONDAY OCTOBER 16TH 2017.

ALL HAULERS AND CUSTOMERS ARE KINDLY ASKED TO ACT ACCORDINGLY. ANY INCONVENIENCE CAUSE IS DEEPLY REGRETTED.