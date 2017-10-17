OAS Scholarships

The Organization of American States (OAS) in collaboration with Colorado State University invites interested persons to apply for scholarships to pursue Undergraduate Degrees in any of the programmes offered at Alma College, Michigan, as well as Jackson State University, Mississippi, United States of America.

Details about the scholarships, as well as application forms can be accessed via the OAS website at www.oas.org/scholarships.

The deadline for the receipt of scholarship applications is Wednesday, November 15. However, each university’s admission deadline is Wednesday, November 1, 2017 for classes beginning January (Spring) 2018.