OECS Bar Association concerned about looting in Dominica

(BARBADOS TODAY) – The OECS Bar Association is concerned about what is happening in Dominica, especially reports of looting, following the passage of Hurricane Maria last Monday.

Widespread looting has been reported on the island following the catastrophic category 5 hurricane which left 15 people dead and more than 20 missing.

"We have heard of all the reports of looting happening and I know members of the St Lucia Defence Force have gone up to augment the forces there from the Regional Security System already, so we are helping in that respect," President of the Association Thaddeus Antoine said.