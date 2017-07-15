OECS Commission joins the Climate Technology Centre and Network (CTCN)

OECS Media Release

Friday, July 14, 2017 — OECS Member States now have access to a diverse global community of climate technology experts able to provide policy and technical advice on technology solutions, capacity building and implementation in developing countries.

The Climate Technology Centre and Network (CTCN) is the operational arm of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Technology Mechanism, hosted by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

Members of the CTCN form a community of climate technology stakeholders, including academic, finance, non-government, private sector, public sector, and research entities, in addition to over 150 National Designated Entities (CTCN national focal points selected by their countries).

The OECS Commission’s May 2017 application for membership to the CTCN was approved on July 11, 2017; and envisages the following benefits:

Technical Assistance – Assisting Member States in benefitting from technical assistance and support on climate technologies as follows:

Technical assessments, including technical expertise and recommendations related to specific technology needs, identification of technologies, technology barriers, technology efficiency, as well as piloting and deployment of technologies;

Technical support for policy and planning documents, including strategies and policies, roadmaps and action plans, regulations and legal measures;

Trainings;

Tools and methodologies; and Implementation plans.

Information and Knowledge Exchange – Apart from the benefits of linking into the CTCN’s online knowledge platform, the OECS Commission would also benefit from knowledge of emerging areas of technology and practice that can assist the Commission in fulfilling its mandate to the OECS Member States in securing and maintaining the technical, financial and human resources required to achieve the goals and targets of the St. George’s Declaration of Principles of Environmental Sustainability.

Networking and Collaboration – All six (6) independent OECS Member States are Party to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Therefore, by becoming a member of the CTCN, the Commission is now in a position to contribute to the CTCN’s broad network of stakeholders while simultaneously providing access to the experience and expertise of the OECS Sub-Region. In return, the Commission would benefit from policy and technical expertise that delivers technology solutions, capacity building and implementation advice to developing countries.

Visibility – Broadening the Commission’s reach by engaging in new technology projects and showcasing relevant experience, events, reports and tools.