OECS Media Release

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 — A delegation from the Statistical Services Unit (SSU) at the OECS Commission, comprising Project Coordinator Ms. Geraldine St. Croix and Social and Gender Analyst Ms. Amonia Paul-Rolle, conducted a Country Needs Assessment (CNA) with stakeholders in Saint Lucia. The consultation was organised by the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice, Empowerment and Human Services, as part of a multi-stakeholder consultation convened by the OECS Commission and will serve as a prerequisite to conduct the Country Poverty Assessment (CPA).

The consultation facilitated open discussions with stakeholders to determine the country’s state of readiness to undertake the Enhanced CPA as well as to gather information on the areas where technical and financial support will be needed.

Representatives from the Saint Lucia Social Development Fund, the National Council for Older Persons, the National Council for Persons with Disabilities, officers from the Social Transformation Unit, and representatives from the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health, were all in attendance as discussions were held.

Among the outputs from this consultation was the development of an Action Plan to implement the Participatory Poverty Assessment (PPA) and other components of the CPA such as the Survey of Living Conditions (SLC). St. Lucia completed their SLC in 2016.