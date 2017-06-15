Officials declare an exciting Music Festival Day

The St. Kitts Music Festival Committee, with the support of Government, has declared Friday, 16th June, as Music Festival Day.

Among the activities to occur is a mini-motorcade through downtown Basseterre during the busy midday rush-hour. Organizers said the first 20 people joining with their own cars will get a music festival tickets.

On Music Festival Day, there are more ways to win a free ticket. For example, wear any music festival T-shirt or other paraphernalia on Music Festival Day and get a chance to win in a ‘Spot Contest’.

Then there will be multiple giveaways on various radio stations throughout the day, plus the most up-to-date information about the festival coming from various committee members and Music Festival officials.

On Music Festival Day, also, the event Ambassadors will be on Nevis for the big launch of the 2017 Cultural activities. Officials and organizers will also be on radio stations on Nevis providing information.

If that is not enough, companies such as S L Horsford and FLOW are joining the Music Festival 21st Anniversary activities by offering customers 21 percent discounts and more.

Horsford is providing a 25 percent sale on both islands for Friday and Saturday.

With FLOW, buy a $39 pre-paid combo plan and get a discount on phones, data and more.

Other business enterprises are expected to join and offer sales on Music Festival Day.

Other Music Festival Day activities will include the special Music Festival Flash Mob featuring local artistes in downtown Basseterre occurring just after the end of workday on Friday, 16th June.

And crews will be distributing fliers packed with important information that everyone should have for the festival period.

According to officials of the St. Kitts Music Festival, the Music Festival Day will help to promote the upcoming festival, stimulate economic activity in downtown Basseterre, provide an all day environment to interact with the public, and to help build the anticipation toward one of the best Music Festivals ever.