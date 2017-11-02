Old Jets blow away Bath United in Division 1 clash, big wins in U-15 and U-18 League

Old Road Jets wiped the floor with Bath United after crushing them 5-0 in Division 1 football on the weekend at the Verchilds Playing Field. Also on the weekend at the Bath Playing Field, Mantab edged Hardtimes 2-1. Chesly Lewis gave Hardtimes the lead in the 22nd minute, but it took two goals in the dying moments of the game for Mantab to seal the win. Jermaine Carey sored in the 80th min and Sylvester Alexander in the 89th min for Mantab.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Mantab demolished Youth and Experience 8 – 1. Jermaine Carey and Sylvester Alexander both booked hat-tricks, while Zakimba Richards and Eversly Davis scored in the 42nd and 78th minute respectively. Tyrel Harris saved face for Youth and Experience with from the penalty spot in the 29th minute. In other Division 1 football action, Davis Construction Lodge Patriots dismissed Molyneaux Pitbulls 3-0. Goal scorers were Deventey Carty in the 41st min, Aldrin Gumbs in the 42nd min and Tyrieke Morton scoring from the penalty spot in the 85th min. Gumbs was sent off in the 43rd minute after being issued a red card.

In Division 1 matches played over the last week, Conaree Fireballs burnt Newton Ground F.C. 4-0. Carvell Hanley scored twice in the 9th and 82nd minute, while Alphonso Francis and Rory Francis added to the tally in the 11th and 72nd minute. Vandell Elliot of Newtown was sent off in the 42nd minute. The match was played at the Lime Kiln football field.

In the other Division 1 encounter Security Forces drubbed KFC Challengers FC 6- 1. Scoring for Security Forces: Ian Henry (20th & 37th min), Daniel John in the 29th min, Dennis Phillip in the 78th min, Junior Guishard in the 81st min and Randy Mundall in the 83rd min. Clyde Herbert scored for Challengers in the 32nd minute.

In another encounter Sandy Point Amateur F.A. crushed Rivers of Living 5-0. Dilyn Liddie scored in the 38th min, Jerand Isaiah in the 42nd min, Massiah Moshette in the 47th min, Leshan Evans in the 49th min and Jermaine Hobson scored an own goal in the 75th min.

Sandy Point played with ten men after Abidjan Woodley was sent off in the 79th min.

Meanwhile, the SKNFA Under 18 league kicked off on Friday with matches at the St. Peters field. Newtown crushed St. Peters 5-1. Kevon Wallace scored a hat trick in the 37th, 45th and 55th minute. Kalandra Maynard netted in the 50th minute and Cayden Singh found the net in the 58th minute. Theophilus Bass scored in the 66th minute for St. Peters.

The Under boys 15 league got underway on Saturday at the Warner Park. Village scored three goals against Cayon, winning 3-0. Jahkeem Morton, Azandre Richardson, Raceem Thomas were the goal scorers.