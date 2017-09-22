Old Road Bay to Reopen To Vehicular Traffic by Friday

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 21, 2017 (SKNIS): Reconstruction work along Old Road Bay is proceeding steadily and the road should be reopened to vehicular traffic by Friday (September 22).

Kevin Williams, Civil Engineer at the Public Works Department (PWD), said work crews from his department have been steadfast in ensuring that the damage caused by the sea during Hurricane Maria is repaired in a timely manner, given the importance of the road to motorists traveling west into the capital, Basseterre.

“In the weak areas that were eroded, we will now reinforce that part of the coast with a revetment,” he said, referring to the positioning of large boulders that will break the surf from the nearby sea. “Then we will have the base for the road compact and peel back, and then we will seal back the whole road so by later today we will have a passable road and by tomorrow we should paved the damaged area.”

The massive task has prompted a response from private companies that committed equipment and skilled personnel to the recovery effort including Rock and Dirt, the Spencer Brothers and Wilmoth Doyling.

“I want the public to rally and to be patient and kudos to those heavy equipment operators that really came out and helped,” Mr. Williams stated, “It’s national interest first, especially in this time of our Independence. We should show a lot more national pride and help restore our country.”

Hurricane Maria impacted St. Kitts and Nevis in the late hours of Monday, September 18, and Tuesday, September 19. The eye of the Category 5 tropical cyclone came dangerously close to the twin-island federation but the damage was not as catastrophic as reported in neigbouring islands such as Dominica, St. Croix and Puerto Rico.