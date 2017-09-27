Older Persons Month Set For October

By:Curtis Morton

Charlestown-Nevis-Miss Joyce Moven, Deputy Director of the Community Services department on Nevis, recently revealed that another exciting seniors’ month begins on Sunday 1st October.

According to Miss Moven, the seniors will be engaged in a series of activities which will continue to keep them focus and will serve to give them the attention and care that they richly deserve, after contributing so significantly to the development of the island.

The full slate of activities is as follows;

Sunday 1st October-Thanksgiving service-Bethel Apostolic Church-11.00 am to 1.00 pm.

October- 2nd; 9th; 16th; 23rd and 30th –Morning devotions on VON radio

Tuesday 3rd October-Let’s talk on VON radio-8-10 pm.

Wednesday 4th October-Blood testing day at the Memorial Square in collaboration with the Ministry of Health-8 am to 12.00 noon.

Friday 6th October-March for seniors—9 am to 1 pm-From the Wesleyan Holiness Church in Charlestown to the ET Willett Park.

Wednesday 11th October-To the homes with love-9 am to 12.00 noon-Special visits will be paid to the homes of some seniors.

Tuesday 17th October- celebration of centenarians-at the Flambuoyant home-10 am to 12.00 noon.

Thursday 19th October-Scenic railway ride and island tour of St.Kitts.

Friday 27th October-presentation to shut-ins-commencing at 9 am.

Saturday 28th October-5.30 to 9.00 pm-at the Nevis Cultural Complex-Miss Nevis Seniors’ pageant.

Tuesday 31st October-Seniors’ gala and awards ceremony-at the Occasions-5-9 pm.