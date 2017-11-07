Ole Skool Take down Dynasty a Notch

By:Curtis Morton

It was a very intriguing game, played on Sunday night in the Malcolm Guishard Basketball league.

Dynasty Ballers, who had earlier in the tournament, upset CG Rebels, were brought back to reality when they lost in a close encounter with Ole Skool.

At the half time whistle, the score was 31 to 27 in favour of Ole Skool but the crowd was kept constantly on edge, as the scores see- sawed throughout.

The game went down to the final whistle, with the Dynasty team tying the game with a superb three pointer, bang on the whistle. The score was then 66 –all.

However, Ole Skool pulled away in overtime and sealed the deal.

Final score: Ole Skool 83 Dynasty Ballers 78

First quarter Ole Skool 13 Dynasty Ballers 12

Second quarter Ole Skool 18 Dynasty Ballers 15

Third quarter Ole Skool 18 Dynasty Ballers 17

Fourth quarter Dynasty Ballers 22 Ole Skool 17

Overtime Ole Skool 17 Dynasty Ballers 12

Half time score 31 – 27 in favor of Ole Skool

Ole Skool 83 points

Shawn Forbes 17poi 22reb 7ass 1ste 3b/s 5 of 11 free throw made 3turnovers

Julian Nisbett 18poi 9reb 2ass 1ste 2 of 4 free throw made 3turnovers

Vance Allen 17poi 6reb 5ass 7ste 3 of 3 free throw made 6turnovers

Shevon Browne 10poi 15reb 3 of 4 free throw made 3turnovers

Dynasty Ballers 78 points

Trevone Simmonds 20poi 6reb 4ass 2ste 1turnover

Greg Angol 16poi 13reb 1ass 1b/s 2 of 3 free throw made 3turnovers

Orion Jones 13poi 9reb 1ass 3ste 1 of 1 free throw made

Ronel Jones 13poi 4reb 3ass 1ste 1b/s 1 of 6 free throw made 6turnovers

Here are the results of other matches played over the weekend:

Eagles 67 Ole Skool 55 points

First quarter Eagles 23 Ole Skool 11

Second quarter Ole Skool 20 Eagles 9

Third quarter Eagles 19 Ole Skool 14

Fourth quarter Eagles 16 Ole Skool 10

Half time score 32 – 31 in favor of Eagles

Eagles 67 points

Kareem Parry 24poi 4reb 2ass 7ste 3 of 5 free throw made 2turnovers

Thabiti Abrams 16poi 12reb 4ass 1ste 1b/s 2 of 2 free throw made 4turnovers

George Gaton 14poi 7reb 7ass 2ste 0 of 2 free throw 6turnovers

Lynchard Charles 3poi 10reb 2ass 2ste 4b/s 1 of 2 free throw made 4turnovers

Ole Skool 55 points

Vance Allen 17poi 3reb 1ass 1ste 3 of 4 free throw made 5turnovers

Shawn Forbes 9poi 8reb 3ass 1ste 1b\s 3 of 5 free throw made 2turmovers

Julian Nisbett 10popi 3reb 1ass 1turnover

Shevon Browne 2poi 6reb 2ass 2ste 4turnovers

Malcolm Guishard Basketball League 2017 04.11.2017 Dynasty Ballers 67 to Bronx Crisis 59

Dynasty Ballers 67 Bronx Crisis 59

First quarter Bronx Crisis 16 Dynasty Ballers 10

Second quarter Dynasty Ballers 18 Bronx Crisis 9

Third quarter Dynasty Ballers 17 Bronx Crisis 10

Fourth quarter Bronx Crisis 24 Dynasty Ballers 22

Half time score 28 – 25 in favor of Dynasty Ballers

Dynasty Ballers 67points

Trevone Simmonds 23poi 6reb 4ass 4ste 1b\s 3 of 4 free throw made 4 turnovers

Ronel jones 9poi 6reb 1ass 5ste 1 of 2 free throw made 2turnovers

Orion Jones 9poi 1reb 1ass 3ste 2b/s 1 of 4 free throw made 3turnovers

Greg Angol 7poi 7reb 3ass 1ste

Bronx Crisis 59 points

Kelvin Bramble 18poi 22reb 5ste 6b/s 2 of 6 free throw made 7turnovers

Cheslyn Hutton 16poi 7reb 8ass 6ste 4 of 10 free throw made 9turnovers

Lenroy Parris 2poi 10reb 2ass 1ste 6turnover

Kevin Franklin 7poi 13reb 2ass 1b/s 6turnovers

CG Rebels 59 CG Massives 49

First quarter C G Rebels 15 C G Massive 8

Second quarter 16 -16

Third quarter C G Rebels 15 C G Massive 13

Fourth quarter C G Rebels 13 C G Massive 12

Half time score 31 – 24 in favor of C G Rebels

C G Rebels 59 points

Royden Browne 15poi 9reb 9ass 6ste 1b/s 2 of 5 free throw made 5turnover

Jenerson France 17poi 5reb 2ass 2ste 2b/s 1 of 4 free throw made 5turnovers

Jermie Jeffers 15poi 8reb 2ass 4ste o of 2 free throw 5 turnovers

Donford Wilkinson 7poi 6reb 1ass 1 of 2 free throw made 2turnovers

C G Massive 49 points

Kirthni Esdaille 13poi 7reb 1ste 4 of 6 free throw made 1turnover

Matthew Harding 8poi 5reb 2ass 3turnovers

Robert Morton 5poi 1reb 2ass 3ste 1b/s 3turnover

Dwayne Warner 6poi 2reb 3ass 3ste 2 of 2 free throw made 2turnover

Malcolm Guishard Basketball League 2017 Game 10 05.11.2017

Next set of Games: Tuesday 07th November 2017 7:00pm C G Massive vs. Bronx Crisis

Wednesday 08th November 2017 7:00pm C G Rebels vs. Ghaut Bucs

C G Massive vs. Dynasty Ballers

Thursday 09th November 7:00pm C G Rebels vs. Eagles