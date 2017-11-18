One dead in Nevis in third shooting incident in the Federation on Friday

By:Erasmus Williams

Basseterre/Charlestown, November 17, 2017 – Separate shooting incidents in Dieppe Bay, St. Kitts and Cotton Ground and Gingerland in Nevis, have resulted in the murder of one man, according to multiple sources Friday.

The deadly incident late Friday afternoon occurred in Gingerland, Nevis. The circumstances including the name of the victim are unavailable at this time. The murder will be the Federation’s 20th for 2017.

In Cotton Ground, Nevis, three armed men attacked a man in a drive-by incident. The man, according to well-informed sources, miraculously escaped injury.

Police later found over 25 spent shells in the crime scene.

In the shooting incident at Dieppe Bay, St. Kitts, shots were fired at a male person who escaped injury.

The man was said to be on his way to the Magistrate’s Court in Dieppe Bay.

“The gunman was dressed in camouflage pants and was masked. Police took 10 to 15 minutes to come from the police station to the main road to see what was going on and by that time the gunman had fled in a green-coloured car that was parked not far away. He was on his way to court and had just come out from a passenger bus. A guy walked across the road and started firing bullets at him,” said a person with information of the incident.