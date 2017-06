One in Custody for St. Pauls Shooting.

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 07, 2017 (RSCNPF): One person is in custody in relation to a shooting incident in St. Pauls on Tuesday (June 6).

A seventeen year old male juvenile was taken into Police custody on Wednesday (June 07) for questioning.

The incident in Rawlins Ground resulted in the death of one person and injuries to two others.

The Police Service registers appreciation to those who provided information with regards to this incident.