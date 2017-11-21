One More Game remaining in the Exciting Malcolm Guishard Memorial League

By:Curtis Morton

After a really competitive 2017 Malcolm Guishard Memorial Basketball league, it has come down to just one more crucial match.

The two top teams: Defending champions and home team, CG Massives and multiple times champions, CG Rebels, have faced off twice in the best of three finals and each team has won one game.

It means therefore, that everything will come to a boil tonight-Tuesday 21st November, as the two teams face off in the final match.

Match time is 7 pm at the Church Ground Basketball court.

Both teams are confident of a victory and the CG Massives would be depending on their home court advantage and vociferous crowd support, while CG Rebels will be pulling out all of the stops possible.

Here are the results of the previous two matches played in the best of three finals:

Game one

C G Massive 69 C G Rebels 62

First quarter Rebels 16 Massive 13

Second quarter Massive 19 Rebels 12

Third quarter Rebels 21 Massive 19

Fourth quarter Massive 18 Rebels 13

Half time score 32 – 28 in favor of C G Massive

C G Massive 69 points

Kirthni Esdaille 25poi 11reb 1b/s 1 of 5 free throw made

Dwayne Warner 17poi 3reb 4ass 6 of 7 free throw made 8turnovers

Matthew Harding 10poi 5reb 2ass 1ste 1b/s 3turnovers

Jason Williams 2poi 7reb 7ass 5ste 1 of 2 free throw made 3turnovers

C G Rebels 62 points

Jenerson France 20poi 8reb 4ass 2ste 2b/s 7 of 13 free throw made 2turnovers

Jermie Jeffers 15poi 6reb 2ass 5ste 1b/s 2 of 2 free throw made 1turnover

Donford Wilkinson 14poi 4reb 2ass 2ste 2b/s 2 of 6 free throw made 3turnovers

Royden Browne 8poi 3reb 2ass 2ste 1b/s

GAME TWO

C G Rebels 75 C G Massives 51

First quarter Rebels 15 Massive 10

Second quarter Massive 14 Rebels 11

Third quarter Rebels 33 Massive 5

Fourth quarter Massive 22 Rebels 16

Half time score 26 – 24 in favor of C G Rebels

C G Rebels 75 points

Jenerson France 28poi 8reb 2ass 2ste 2b/s 7 of 13 free throw made 2turnovers

Royden Browne 12poi 12reb 12ass 7ste 3b/s 3turnovers

Jermie Jeffers 17poi 8reb 3ass 1ste 1 of 2 free throw made 4turnovers

Donford Wilkinson 18poi 5reb 3ste 1b/s 0 of 2 free throw made 3turnovers

C G Massive 51 points

Matthew Harding 22poi 9reb 2ass 2ste 1 of 2 free throw made 2turnovers

Robert Morton 14poi 4reb 3ass 0 of 1 free throw made

Kaniah Lloyd 5poi 12reb 1 of 1 free throw made 3turnovers

Dwayne Warner 2poi 4reb 2ass 2b/s 4turnover

C G Rebels wins 2nd game in best of three finals

Next game is tonight- Tuesday 21st November 2017 7pm

Closing Ceremony Sunday 26th November 2017 6:30pm. Come on out Sunday November 26th at the Church Ground Hard Court and see the coaches and referees get a chance to show their skills in the game of the century. See old greats like Jamaikie, Freddy and Gene take on the up and coming players. Will they ole school them or will the young players show them up?

It’s a must see game prior to the presentation ceremony.

Meanwhile, Dynasty Ballers defeated the Eagles team, to secure third place in the exciting tournament.

Dynasty Ballers 81 vs. Eagles 74

First quarter Eagles 20 Dynasty Ballers 9

Second quarter Dynasty Ballers 29 Eagles 16

Third quarter Dynasty Ballers 22 Eagles 16

Fourth quarter Dynasty Ballers 21 Eagles 7

Half time score 38 -36 in favor of Dynasty Ballers

Dynasty Ballers 81 points

Orion Jones 25poi 10reb 3ste 6 of 7 free throw made

Ronel Jones 15poi 5reb 5ass 4ste 3 of 6 free throw made 5turnovers

Trevorn Simmonds 10poi 7reb 4ass 4ste 2turnover

Shaphan Chapman 14poi 1reb 2 ass 3 of 3 free throw made 1turnover

Eagles 74 points

Kareem Parry 25poi 6reb 2ass 6ste 8 of 12 free throw made 10turnovers

Jeffrey Lewis 14poi 6reb 3ass 3ste 6 of 10 free throw made 10turnover

Gassano Barry 14poi 12reb 2 of 2 free throw made 1turnover

Hakeem Harvey 6poi 8reb 1ste 2 of 2 free throw made 1turnover