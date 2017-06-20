One of two missing brothers wanted for teenager’s murder

By:Erasmus Williams

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, June 20th 2017 – One of two brothers reported missing by their mother is wanted for the gruesome murder of 17 year old Leanna Napoleon.

A Police Morning Report on Social Media states that Millicent Phillip of Shadwell called the Basseterre Police Station by telephone and disclosed that she has not seen or hard from her two sons. Joel Phillip aka Booyaka and Ivan Phillip, aka Chinyman of St. Johnson Village since Tuesday 13th June.

The report to the police was made on June 17th.

Although no Missing Persons Bulletin has been issued by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force in relation to the brothers, a police statement said a warrant has been issued for the arrest of 19-year-old Ivan “Chinyman” Phillip of Shadwell. He is the third suspect not yet in custody for the murder of BHS student Leanna Napoleon.

Police said when arrested Ivan will be charged with the offence of murder.

Police on June 17th arrested Leanna’s brother, Brandon Lee Wells, 19, of Buckley’s Housing Development. Travien Liddie, was arrested on June 19th in connection with the gruesome murder.

Leanna Napoleon, 17, went missing on May 8. Her body was found in a shallow grave on June 14th in the Olivees Mountain.