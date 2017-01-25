Interested persons are invited to apply for the position of Senior HR Training Officer, P-4, Administration Division, at the Secretariat of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Under the supervision and guidance of the Head of the Human Resources Branch and in accordance with the OPCW Core Values of Integrity, Professionalism and Respect for Diversity/Gender Equality, the incumbent has responsibility for the following:

Analyses, plans, coordinates, implements, evaluates and provides overall administration of OPCW’s staff training and development programs and activities including but not limited to supervising staff who assist with staff training and development activities and programs; conducting OPCW staff-wide training needs analysis (TNA) on technical, professional and managerial requirements for major occupation groups with the aim of better meeting the training needs of the organization and to enhance existing capacities; and based on training needs, developing staff development and training programs aimed at improving skill sets and knowledge in the organization.

Candidates are strongly advised to submit their applications for the vacancy online, through the Organization’s website: www.opcw.org. Interested applicants who are unable to submit an application online due to technical problems, are requested to send an e- mail to Recruitment@opcw.org explaining the problem. Only applications received before the closing date will be considered.

Suitably qualified and experienced females are encouraged to apply.

The deadline for receipt of application is Wednesday, February 08, 2017.