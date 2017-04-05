Opening Ceremony of Gulf Insurance Interprimary School Championship 2017

By: St. Clair Sazam Hull

Nevispages.com

(CHARLESTOWN NEVIS)-On the afternoon of Tuesday, April 4, 2017, the opening ceremony of the 25th annual Gulf Insurance Nevis Primary School Championship was held at the E.T Willett Park in Charlestown Nevis.

The event was conducted by the Department of Youth and Sports in collaboration with the Department of Education and Gulf Insurance Company Ltd. It was held subsequently to the actual meet which will he hosted today, Wednesday, April 5, 2017.

This year’s meet will be held under the distinguished patronage of former Charlestown Primary School athlete and Olympian, Ms. Meritzer Williams.

The event began with a march that started on the waterfront in Charlestown. The various schools which are set to participate in the meet took part in that march. Upon arrival at the venue, the Invocation was given by Pastor Wayne Maynard. This was followed by the National Anthem.

Chairperson of the ceremony, Ms. Terres Dore gave the opening remarks. Dore took the opportunity to welcome all assembled and indicated that this year’s championship will be at the regular high standard. She pointed out that the meet has created much buzz over the years, and this year promises to be no different.

Representative for Gulf Insurance Ltd. Mr. John Barkley, gave some brief remarks. He indicated that it was a pleasure to have been present at such an auspicious occasion. Barkley also noted that this year’s meet commemorates 25 years of Gulf Insurance’s involvement as the major sponsor of the event. He pointed out, that the partnership is one of esteemed value and their presence at the ceremony is a testament to that fact. In conclusion, Barkley lauded the efforts of Mr. Lester Blackett who has been a part of the event for the past 25 years, and presented him with a plaque on behalf of Gulf Insurance to demonstrate their appreciation.

Deputy Premier and Minister responsible for Sports, Hon. Mark Brantley also gave some remarks. Brantley told the gathering that he was delighted to be in the company of so many persons from all sections of the island. He noted that for 25 years, the meet has been held at the said venue but next year it will be held at a different location. He pointed out that a track and field facility known as the Mondo Track is currently under construction at Long Point. Brantley reiterated that this will be the final time the event will be hosted at the E.T. Willett Park. In closing, he commended Gulf Insurance for their continued sponsorship and wished the athletes all the best in their quest for the coveted championship.

A profile of the Patron, Ms. Meritzer Williams was read by Mr. Kelvin Bramble.

A Dance Presentation was performed the Elite Dance Theatre.

The vote of thanks was done by Mr. Kelvin Bramble.