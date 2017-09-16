Opening of the New Law Year 2017-2018

Wednesday, 20th September 2017 signals the commencement of the New Law Year for the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court. The occasion will be marked with the usual Ceremonial Opening, in the form of a Special Sitting of the Court.

The proceedings will commence with a Church Service St. Pauls Anglican Church, Charlestown, Nevis, starting at 8:00 am, followed by a procession to the High Court of Justice where the Special Sitting of the Court will be held.

In light of the passage of Hurricane Irma and its devastating impact on some of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court’s Member States and Territories, Her Ladyship, the Hon. Dame Janice M. Pereira, DBE, Chief Justice will not be delivering her usual State of the Court address via simulcast to mark the opening of the 2017/2018 Law Year from the Special Sitting of the Court in the Commonwealth of Dominica. Instead, Her Ladyship will give brief remarks in solidarity with those Member States and Territories affected by this catastrophic event. Her Ladyship urges the Bar to join the Court in lending their support to those affected Member States and Territories at this time.

The public is encouraged to participate in this significant event, by attending the High Court in their individual Member State or Territory.