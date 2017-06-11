OTI Recieves Regional Recognition

BASSETERRE (12TH June, 2017): Ocean Terrace Inn (OTI) continues to stand out in the Caribbean as a leader in sustainable tourism, with the property receiving runner up for Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association’s (CHTA) Environmental Sustainability Award.

Chris Ghita, General Manager of OTI accepted the award on behalf of the property at CHTA’s CHIEF (Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum) Opening Ceremony at the Hyatt Regency in Miami, FL.

“Ocean Terrace Inn is extremely proud to receive this top honor, as it reconfirms our positioning to not only be one of the most environmentally sustainable hotels in St. Kitts, but throughout the entire Caribbean,” commented Chris Ghita, General Manager of OTI.

“OTI is relentless in the pursuit of initiating and promoting eco-friendly and sustainability awareness amongst our guests, the staff and the community. Through a multi-faceted campaign that conserves energy and natural resources; reduces waste to minimize pollution and teaches eco-friendly policies in a local school, OTI uses environmental best practices to positively contribute to tourism’s sustainability and operate the resort in a fiscally responsible and economic manner.”

The Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum is the premier educational forum for Caribbean hospitality and tourism professionals.

CHIEF is where the hospitality industry assembles to connect, learn best practices, share ideas, brainstorm creative solutions to current challenges and build relationships. With three educational tracks covering a multitude of relevant topics, from the sharing economy to sustainability, and interactive round-table and speed networking sessions, this event addresses issues affecting all businesses.

The forum attracts hoteliers, vendors, government officials and industry experts focused on a stronger, profitable and more sustainable industry.

OTI, the intimate 4-star boutique hotel, where the ‘little things’ make all of the difference, was totally renovated in 2015. Ocean Terrace Inn offers state-of-the-art amenities, chic public areas, 34 perfectly appointed air conditioned guestrooms and suites with complimentary Wi-Fi, mouth-watering cuisine curated by International Chefs, and a level of personalized service that sets a new standard to the island

Copyright © 2017 St. Kitts Tourism Authority,