Pakistan Knocks Out England

It was a stunning result and one that many did not anticipate, certainly not the England Lions.

They came up against the unpredictable Pakistan team on Wednesday 14th June and even the diehard Pakistani supporters would have been just hoping for the best.

However, when the spinners, along with Hasan Ali, put the shackles on the English batsmen, suddenly the memo was sent out that there was hope in the air.

So restricted were the English batsmen, that they only hit 15 boundaries and only one in the last 11 overs.

Even the usually flambuoyant Ben Stokes, was very sedate in his 64 balls 34, during which he did not hit a single boundary.

When the Englishmen bowled, they failed to apply the same pressure and trying to defend a small total, became an impossibility.

Summarized scores: Pakistan 215 for 2 (Azhar 76, Fakhar 57) beat England 211 (Root 46, Bairstow 43, Hasan 3-35, Junaid 2-42) by eight wickets