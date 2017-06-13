Panama cuts ties with Taiwan in favour of China

Panama has cut long-standing diplomatic ties with Taiwan and established relations with China instead.

The government said it recognised there was “only one China” and that it considers Taiwan part of it.

China regards Taiwan as a breakaway province that it insists should be reunited with the mainland.

Panama is the latest among the handful of countries that had maintained ties with Taipei instead of Beijing to switch sides.

In December last year, the African island of Sao Tome and Principe made a similar move. Now only 20 countries maintain ties with Taiwan.