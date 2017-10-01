Parents Urged To Engage More With and To Encourage Their Children

Basseterre, St. Kitts, (SKNIS): Parents in St. Kitts and Nevis were encouraged to do more to engage with their children, particularly during the high school years, to ensure that they receive the necessary support and instruction to develop into productive citizens.

This position was advanced by Senior Minister in the Federal Cabinet, Honourable Vance Amory, while delivering remarks at an induction ceremony for the Susanna Lee High School Scholarship Award on Thursday (September 29). The programme began in 1983 and is implemented by the local Social Security Board.

“Parents if you are able to sit with your children, [and] talk with them it will make their willingness to learn and to inculcate the values about which we have been speaking much more easier,” Honourable Amory said, while giving remarks at the ceremony in his capacity as the Minister of Social Security. Those values include discipline, dedication, honesty and more.

The teenage years are usually difficult and confusing for many youth as it marks the stage between childhood and adulthood. Experts say the role of a parent is extremely important at this stage of a person’s life as many distractions can derail positive development.

“I do not like the excuse that some people make that I am a single parent,” the senior minister said. [It] “just means that you have to work a little harder and there is nothing wrong with working a little harder. But let us not make excuses because when you make excuses what you are doing is giving fuel for the weaknesses which happen.”

Senior Minister Amory described young people as “priceless intellectual resources” and said he firmly believes that “every student that shows promise deserves to be supported and given every encouragement to succeed or excel.”

The awardees of this year’s scholarship are Tipharah Browne of the Charles E. Mills Secondary School, Princess Simon of the Washington Archibald High School, Rhoyana Warner of the Basseterre High School, Rickesia Salters of the Cayon High School, Curmarl Stevens of the Saddlers Secondary School, Joshornia Edwards of the Verchilds High School, Tyiana Williams of the Charlestown Secondary School, and Devery Lewis of the Gingerland Secondary School.

The fifth form graduates are Tekoyah Mason of the Saddlers Secondary School, Jovaughn Connor of the Charles E. Mills Secondary School, Tajaroh Stapleton of the Washington Archibald High School, Jozelle Wattley of the Basseterre High School, Ryana Powell of the Gingerland Secondary School, Keyshawn Headley of the Cayon High School, Shaniah Williams of the Charlestown Secondary School and Lufkin Foster of the Verchilds High School